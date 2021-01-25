Photo Credit: Danny Danon

Left wing media sites and other anti-Semites are attacking Israel for not taking over responsibility for the Palestinian Authority’s failure to vaccinate their own citizens, despite it being the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority to do so in Judea, Samaria and Gaza, per the Oslo Accords.

And when Israel does send vaccinations to the Palestinian Authority, the PA denies they even received them. Of course, if the Palestinian Authority would stop paying salaries and giving jobs to murderous terrorists, they’d have more than enough money to take care of the health of those that voted them in some 17 years ago.

Unfortunately, it once again pays to be a Palestinian Authority (Hamas, PFLP, etc.) terrorist. After much internal debate and outrage in Israel, it was decided that Israel would vaccinate all the PA terrorists it has in jail. The program is a success, and some 75% of the PA’s terrorists in Israeli jails have already been vaccinated, according to Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, as reported by Khaled Abu Toameh.

More than 75% of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons have received the COVID-19 vaccine: Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club. pic.twitter.com/cKEv1YA9NL — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) January 25, 2021

Unfortunately, this may also start a new epidemic of “lone wolf terror attacks” by those looking to attack and kill Jews to get arrested and receive Covid-19 vaccinations and Israeli medical treatment, on top of their salaries from the Palestinian Authority.

No good deed goes unpunished.