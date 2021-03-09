Photo Credit: The Land of Israel Network

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, a Jerusalem Post report reveals that at least 60 anti-Israel BDS groups recently took part in two online events led by leaders from Iran, Hamas, and other terror organizations. The fact that BDS groups are in direct cahoots with these terrorist entities proves that their true mission isn’t to encourage the boycotting of Israel, or to improve Arab lives, but rather their goal is to destroy the Jewish State.