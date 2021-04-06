Israel Uncensored: Biden Administration Making all the Wrong Moves

Photo Credit: LBJ Library photo by Jay Godwin

On this week’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh discusses all the wrong moves made by the US Biden Administration in regard to Israel and the Middle East, while world Jewry was busy celebrating Passover. From launching indirect talks with Iran, to once again labeling Israel as an “occupier” in Judea and Samaria, from refunding the Palestinian Authority, to lifting sanctions on the ICC prosecutor, Josh says that on all of these issues, the administration is doing what it can to undo the accomplishments of the Trump administration and ultimately harm Israel’s interests.