Israel Uncensored: Jerusalem Day Marred by Jihadist Violence
Israeli police vs Arab Rioters in Jerusalem. July 22, 2017

As Israelis are celebrating Jerusalem Day marking 54 years since the city was reunited along with the Jewish return to Judea, Samaria, the Golan and other areas, Muslim Jihadists have turned parts of Jerusalem into a warzone with violent riots. Unfortunately, this morning it was announced that Jews would not be allowed to visit the Temple Mount today. On today’s show, an analysis from Dan Diker, Project Director for the Program to Counter Political Warfare and BDS at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs on why the violence and terror is taking place.

