The United States sanctioned seven individuals involved in financing the terror group Hezbollah on Tuesday.

One of them is Ibrahim Ali Daher, who serves as director of Hezbollah’s Central Finance Unit, announced the U.S. State Department in a statement.

The other designated individuals used personal accounts to avoid sanctions targeting Al-Qard al-Hassan, which serves as a front for monetarily supporting Hezbollah. About $500 million was transferred on behalf of the entity, according to the State Department.

“From the highest levels of Hezbollah’s financial apparatus to working level individuals, Hezbollah continues to abuse the Lebanese financial sector and drain Lebanon’s financial resources at an already dire time,” said director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki, according to a separate statement by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of these individuals named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked,” it stated.