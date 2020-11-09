Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

On this week’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh says that with election chaos reigning in the US, whether projected election winner Joe Biden becomes president, or current President Donald Trump is able to prove voter fraud and stay in office, Israel needs to step up and do what’s in its best interests regardless of outside influence.

While Josh acknowledges that President Trump was Israel’s best friend ever in the White House, and gratitude is in order, it’s the Israeli leadership which has to change its mentality and step up no matter who is in the White House, at 10 Downing Street, etc. Living in Israel for 19 years, Josh says that his president isn’t Joe Biden, but President Rivlin along with PM Netanyahu.

