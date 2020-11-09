Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
PM Netanyahu receives the mandate from President Rivlin. Sept. 25, 2019

On this week’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh says that with election chaos reigning in the US, whether projected election winner Joe Biden becomes president, or current President Donald Trump is able to prove voter fraud and stay in office, Israel needs to step up and do what’s in its best interests regardless of outside influence.

While Josh acknowledges that President Trump was Israel’s best friend ever in the White House, and gratitude is in order, it’s the Israeli leadership which has to change its mentality and step up no matter who is in the White House, at 10 Downing Street, etc. Living in Israel for 19 years, Josh says that his president isn’t Joe Biden, but President Rivlin along with PM Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe US Elections Put the Country, and World, on Edge
Next articleIsraeli Hospital Creates Unique Program to Keep Schools Open Amid COVID-19
Josh Hasten
Joshua Hasten is the International Spokesperson for Gush Etzion. He hosts the weekly “Israel Uncensored” radio broadcast on The Land of Israel Network, and is an international Middle East Correspondent in print and on television. Joshua is also a sought-after speaker around the world. His workshops and lectures on pro-Israel advocacy have impacted thousands. Joshua was the CAMERA organization’s 2009 Letter Writer of the Year, and is a member of the Judea and Samaria Speaker’s Bureau. Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, he resides in Elazar, Israel.
Loading Facebook Comments ...