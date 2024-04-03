Yishai Fleisher sits down with “The Israel Guys” to discuss Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and whether or not he’s as radical as claimed to be.

This was filmed before October 7th.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article‘Queers 4 Palestine’ Should Know: Hamas Routinely Tortures and Executes Homosexual Members
Yishai Fleisher
http://www.jewishpress.com
Yishai Fleisher is a Contributing Editor at JewishPress.com, talk-show host, and International Spokesman for the Jewish community of Hebron, an Israeli Paratrooper, a graduate of Cardozo Law School, and the founder of Kumah ("Arise" in Hebrew), an NGO dedicated to promoting Zionism and strengthening Israel's national character. Yishai is married to Malkah, and they live in the settlement of Efrat with their children.