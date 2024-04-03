<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/he7vpl7d79U?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Yishai Fleisher sits down with “The Israel Guys” to discuss Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and whether or not he’s as radical as claimed to be.

This was filmed before October 7th.

Advertisement



