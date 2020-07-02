Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

First, Yishai is joined by Rav Mike Feuer to feel the burden of the Biblical she-donkey ridden by the evil wizard Balaam who wanted to curse the nation that God had blessed. Then, terror on the eighth night of Chanukah: Chaim Silberstein’s daughter and husband survived miraculously – but the baby, and other victims, did not make it. The Jihadist murderer now received four life sentences – but has justice been fully served? Finally, get ready to laugh with Malkah Fleisher: thumbs down on Boris Johnson, and the announcement of Sovereignty Day!

