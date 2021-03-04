Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

First, Rabbi Yishai visits with Rav Mike Feuer in person! They discuss (starting at 0:02:02) the ultra-dramatic Torah portion of Ki Tisa including the Golden Calf and the holy glow of Moses’ face. Then, did Israel’s Supreme Court make a perversion of conversion? Knesset candidate, Adv. Simcha Rothman, explains (starting at hour 1:00:06). Finally, author and historian Matthew Mausner just came back from a year in China with insights into the nation’s growing global power (starting at hour 1:57:44). #IsraelPodcast

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleVaccination Nation: PM Netanyahu’s Interview on Fox & Friends
Next articleMy Day, My Way
Moshe Herman
Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Jerusalem after making Aliyah in July 2013.
Loading Facebook Comments ...