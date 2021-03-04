First, Rabbi Yishai visits with Rav Mike Feuer in person! They discuss (starting at 0:02:02) the ultra-dramatic Torah portion of Ki Tisa including the Golden Calf and the holy glow of Moses’ face. Then, did Israel’s Supreme Court make a perversion of conversion? Knesset candidate, Adv. Simcha Rothman, explains (starting at hour 1:00:06). Finally, author and historian Matthew Mausner just came back from a year in China with insights into the nation’s growing global power (starting at hour 1:57:44). #IsraelPodcast
