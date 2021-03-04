Photo Credit: Fox News
PM Netanyahu talks to Fox & Friends. March 4, 2021

In an interview on Fox & Friends on Thursday, PM Benjamin Netanyahu discusses vaccinations, returning to school, the ICC kangaroo court, Iran’s nuclear plans and US President Joe Biden.

