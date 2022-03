Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Season 2022 Episode 10 Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss this historic visit of former Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife Karen, in Hebron – and Yishai’s guiding of the VP around the ancient city. Then, Dr. Noam Arnon on the 7th of Adar: the birthday and passing day of the great teacher Moses, who is spiritually buried in Hebron! And finally, Table Torah: seeing the light of God through the darkness of Amalek.