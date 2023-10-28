Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai flies to the US for an emergency get-support-and-give-support mission in America with Jews and lovers of Israel in the wake of the October 7th Simchat Torah massacre and subsequent war. With influencer Isaac Kassin of the Looking Up podcast about coping with the conflict and finding achdut – Jewish unity. Then, Ben Bresky on the history of Magen David Adom, Israel’s first responders. And finally, the great Rabbi Shmuely Boteach speaks faith and fire at the chuppah of his son.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThen Is Now! – Pull Up a Chair [audio]
Next articleConfirmed: Hamas Headquarters Located Under Gaza’s Shifa Medical Center
Moshe Herman
Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state and holds dual US/Israeli citizenship. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Boise, Idaho.