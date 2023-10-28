Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90
IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari, October 16, 2023.

The Hamas terrorist organization uses the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City as a command-and-control center, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Friday during an English-language briefing.

Advertisement


Shifa Hospital is the largest such medical center in Gaza. ““Hamas terrorists operate inside and under Shifa Hospital and other hospitals in Gaza with a network of terror tunnels,” he said.”

Moreover, Hagari confirmed that there is fuel in Gaza hospitals, sharing two recorded conversations by Gazans on the subject, despite claims by Hamas and by its supporters that a lack of fuel is causing medical and other essential facilities to shut down.

“This information has been shared with members of the intelligence community. They have been given all of this and more, and have accepted it,” he said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJewish Existence is the Resistance
Next articleIsrael Reassessing Turkey Ties Over Erdoğan’s Pro-Hamas Stance
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR