Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

The Hamas terrorist organization uses the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City as a command-and-control center, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Friday during an English-language briefing.

Shifa Hospital is the largest such medical center in Gaza. ““Hamas terrorists operate inside and under Shifa Hospital and other hospitals in Gaza with a network of terror tunnels,” he said.”

Moreover, Hagari confirmed that there is fuel in Gaza hospitals, sharing two recorded conversations by Gazans on the subject, despite claims by Hamas and by its supporters that a lack of fuel is causing medical and other essential facilities to shut down.

“This information has been shared with members of the intelligence community. They have been given all of this and more, and have accepted it,” he said.