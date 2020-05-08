Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

First, Rabbi Yishai is joined by Rav Mike Feuer for a discussion on the Torah’s story of the Blasphemer – where we learn to watch our rage. Plus: the hidden power of Second Passover – a special holiday for those who ask God for more! Then, Yishai plays an installment of Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw’s podcast “We Hold These Truths” – where he interviews Zeev Orenstein, Director of International Affairs at the City of David, about unearthing Biblical history in ancient Jerusalem.

