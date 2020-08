Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai and Malkah celebrate their 18th anniversary by singing “I just called to say I love you” in Jerusalem’s Machane Yehuda Shuk! But what was that explosion in Beirut? And are Palestinians really Jordanians? Then, Rav Mike Feuer comes aboard to discuss building a Hindu shrine on the site of a Muslim mosque in India, and the Torah portion of “Ekev” where we learn how to love HaShem and why “Man shall not live by bread alone.”