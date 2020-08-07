8:37 AM A dozen rocket alert alarms went off in Northern Israel on Friday morning in the western Galil region.
Israel is currently on high alert up north in expectation of a possible Hezbollah terror attack.
8:43 AM At this point there are no reports of any rocket strikes.
8:47 AM Kann 11 reports that it is officially a false alarm.
8:56 AM There are unconfirmed reports that IDF helicopters shot down a drone from Lebanon that was flying into Israel.
Residents have been told they can leave their shelters.
9:10 AM The IDF released a statement, “Following the report of an alert in the Galilee region, no shots were fired at the State of Israel. This was a false alert due to an incorrect identification.”