Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

8:37 AM A dozen rocket alert alarms went off in Northern Israel on Friday morning in the western Galil region.

Israel is currently on high alert up north in expectation of a possible Hezbollah terror attack.

Advertisement



8:43 AM At this point there are no reports of any rocket strikes.

8:47 AM Kann 11 reports that it is officially a false alarm.

8:56 AM There are unconfirmed reports that IDF helicopters shot down a drone from Lebanon that was flying into Israel.

Residents have been told they can leave their shelters.

9:10 AM The IDF released a statement, “Following the report of an alert in the Galilee region, no shots were fired at the State of Israel. This was a false alert due to an incorrect identification.”