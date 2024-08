Photo Credit: ChatGPT

The Israel-shrinkers will not win – HaShem is with us and we are strong! On today’s episode: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the tension between the roles of the Diaspora and Israel. Then, Rabbi Judah Mischel, Executive Director of Camp HASC, sits down with Yishai to hammer out a vision for Israel and the Jewish people moving forward. Also, Yishai breaks down comedian John Oliver’s lies about Judea. And finally, Ben Bresky on some of Jerusalem’s iconic buildings.

