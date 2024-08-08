Photo Credit: Ariel hermoni / IMoD

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted a message to the people of Lebanon Thursday evening in a statement written in Arabic on the X social media platform.

رسالة وزير الأمن الإسرائيلي لأهل لبنان pic.twitter.com/qEZVSJOfb7 — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) August 8, 2024

“Citizens of Lebanon,

“Shiite Iran and those who submit [to its ideology], led by Hezbollah, have taken Lebanon and its people hostage for the sake of narrow sectarian interests.

“The State of Israel seeks peace, prosperity and stability on both sides of the northern border. Therefore, we will not allow the Hezbollah militia to destabilize the border and the region.

“If Hezbollah continues its aggression, Israel will fight it, with all its might.

“Remember Nasrallah’s regret following the dangerous and miscalculated adventure he embarked upon in August 2006: Learn the lesson of the past so as not to fall into a dangerous scenario in August 2024.

“He who plays with fire may expect destruction [translated from an Arabic saying].”

‘Now Would Be a Good Time to Eject These Terrorists’

Earlier in the day, Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer delivered a similar, more data-laden message to Lebanon’s population.



“To our neighbors in Lebanon: Hezbollah has fired 7,500 rockets at us from your country. A thousand have landed in Lebanon.

“We have no territorial dispute with you, Lebanon, but as a result of Hezbollah’s aggression 43 of our people have been killed: 24 civilians including an Indian national and 19 members of the security services. Two hundred and seventy-one of our people have been wounded: 130 civilians and 141 members of our security services.

“Your country, Lebanon, has been taken hostage by Hezbollah — a terrorist organization which has wreaked destruction, terror and instability across your country of Lebanon.

“Hezbollah is not only a threat to us here in Israel but it’s also a threat to the safety and security of the people of Lebanon.

“Now would be a good time to speak up and eject these terrorists,” Mencer advised. “Because

of Hezbollah terrorists which operate under the guidance of Iran, ultimately Lebanon is responsible for the escalation of the security situation in our north in violation of UN Security Council resolutions 1559 and 1701.”

