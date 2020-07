Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

It’s the new month of Av and the memorial day of Aaron the High Priest. Malkah Fleisher joins Yishai to talk about the love, or absence of it, in the discourse, to find new connections to Jerusalem, and to keep Israel from becoming a Beinartistan – a bi-national state. Then, Rav Mike Feuer on the second reading of the Torah and the real story of why Moses didn’t enter the land.