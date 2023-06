Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai is at San Francisco International airport waiting for a flight. He shares Torah and stories of his adventures and hosts an audio from the Jerusalem Conference’s debate between Professor Alan Dershowitz and Knesset Member Simcha Rothman on the wisdom of Judicial Reform. Then, Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on the controversy behind making the Menorah as the national symbol of Israel. Finally, Ben Bresky on biking in the unseen Holy Land with Kosher Cycle Tours.