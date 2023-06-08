Photo Credit: Jewish Press

“The man Moshe was exceedingly humble…” (Bamidbar 12:3)

Advertisement





Why does the Torah tell us here specifically that Moshe was exceedingly humble?

Rabbi Shimshon Chaim ben Rabbi Nachman Michal Nachmani, called the Zera Shimshon after the title of his sefer, suggests that it is a testament to the greatness of Moshe Rabbeinu for not refuting the unfavorable discussion about him between Aharon and Miriam.

He notes, however, that this is really not a sufficient reason to characterize Moshe as “exceedingly humble.” After all, we learn in Yoma 23a that “one who refrains from keeping count of the injustices done to him, the Heavenly Court in turn foregoes punishment for all his sins.” Considering Moshe’s exalted level, his conduct was not especially praiseworthy.

Also, why did Aharon and Miriam think they could compare themselves to Moshe Rabbeinu, saying “Did Hashem not speak to us as well?” (Bamidbar 12:2). Unlike them, Moshe Rabbeinu was in shamayim for 40 days and nights. He was certainly on a much higher level than they were.

The Zera Shimshon elaborates that Aharon and Miriam reckoned that Moshe Rabbeinu was deemed worthy of ascending to Heaven because of the collective merit of all of the Jewish People – it was not necessarily because of his own personal merit. They rationalized that any other prophet could likewise, with communal merit, have deserved to ascend to shamayim.

It is for this reason that the Torah highlighted the humility of Moshe Rabbeinu. This pasuk was not intended to praise Moshe for remaining silent when he was humiliated, but rather to point out the error in reasoning of Aharon and Miriam. Moshe Rabbeinu was chosen to be the leader of the Jewish Nation because of his humility, which was beyond comparison.

The Talmud (ibid.) states further: “Those who are insulted but do not insult others, those who hear themselves being shamed but do not respond, who act out of love for Hashem and who remain happy in their suffering, about them the pasuk says ‘Those who love Him are as the sun when it goes forth in its might.’”

The Talmud (Chulin 60b) relates that the moon, which was originally as bright as the sun, complained to Hashem that “two kings could not serve with one crown.” The sun was silent and remained bright, while the moon was diminished in size. The Meiri expounds that the one who suffers embarrassment and remains silent similarly maintains his status, while the instigator is downsized.

The great Gaon Rabbi Dovid Jungreis, the Rav and Av Bais Din of Yerushalayim, was already advanced in age when, in the last years of his life, he needed to regularly be escorted to shul. Rabbi Moshe Eisenbach relates that as they walked one day, Rabbi Jungreis bumped into a tree that stood in middle of the path. He immediately asked forgiveness, saying “Excuse me,” and then continued on his way. He neither exhibited frustration nor voiced any anger at the audacity of planting a tree where people walked, nor did he demand that the tree should be removed.

“Rebbi, it’s a tree,” said Rabbi Eisenbach. “It’s not a human being. Why do you have to ask mechilah?”

“It doesn’t really matter what it is,” replied Rabbi Jungreis. “It is Hashem’s creation in this world, and it has a purpose and mission. Every one of Hashem’s creations must be honored. Even though the tree is not fruit-bearing, it provides shade and shelter. It is forbidden to scorn anything in Hashem’s world, even a tree.”

The Zera Shimshon was only blessed with one son, who passed on at a young age. With no continuity for his family, Rabbi Shimshon Chaim let it be known that his sefarim on the Written and Oral Law would be dedicated to carry on his legacy with the name Zera Shimshon, imparting unique insights and profound lessons to all of Klal Yisrael.

In his preface, the author beseeches people to study his writings and promises that they will be granted children, life, wealth, and honor in that merit. Indeed, the anecdotal evidence of simchas and yeshuos that people have been experiencing as a result is remarkable, just as the author affirmed. Today, the sefarim of the Zera Shimshon are studied on every continent, with shiurim given in multiple languages on numerous media platforms.

In response to public demand, I have been giving a daily shiur for close to three years delving into the secrets of Zera Shimshon. I invite all our Jewish Press readers to join this powerful learning experience. A live five-minute recording is sent out daily Monday through Thursday to our WhatsApp group, which you can access by clicking on the link https://chat.whatsapp.com/I09YoIndHwpIjSQ63q3ywF. If you need assistance joining, please call 917-806-8831.