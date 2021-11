Photo Credit: yishai fleisher

In Hebron, Rabbi Yishai Fleisher talks about the Torah portion of Vayeitze and Jacob’s beautiful vision of the ladder between heaven and earth and the ensuing mission of the Jewish people. Then, Jacob’s hard sojourn into Exile but with the gift of the birth of the tribes of Israel. All this while contending with the flock’s fertility and the fertility of feuding wives – the mothers of Israel – Rachel and Leah.