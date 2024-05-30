Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher are reunited as Yishai returns from an amazing time in Nashville at the “Israel Summit” of pro-Israel gentiles. Hear the sounds of his Judean panel with Caroline Glick and Knesset Member Ohad Tal. Then, Jewish singer superstar helps promote the history of Chabad in Hebron and the exciting restored property in the City of Abraham – which you can be a part of! Finally, Ben Bresky on the history of Jewish celebrations in Meron in honor of the Sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai and the continuity of Torah and Jewish people-hood.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleYehudis Sherman–Jewish Single Mothers/Widows/Divorcees Rediscover Joy on Shabbos-No More Loneliness
Next articleIt’s Not a Land War Dummy! – Political Hitman [audio]
Moshe Herman
Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state and holds dual US/Israeli citizenship. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Boise, Idaho.