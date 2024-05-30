Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher are reunited as Yishai returns from an amazing time in Nashville at the “Israel Summit” of pro-Israel gentiles. Hear the sounds of his Judean panel with Caroline Glick and Knesset Member Ohad Tal. Then, Jewish singer superstar helps promote the history of Chabad in Hebron and the exciting restored property in the City of Abraham – which you can be a part of! Finally, Ben Bresky on the history of Jewish celebrations in Meron in honor of the Sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai and the continuity of Torah and Jewish people-hood.