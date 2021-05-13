Photo Credit: yishai fleisher

Israel is in a three-front war: Gaza rocket fire, Jihadist gangs in the streets of mixed cities, and the Narrative War against the Jewish State. Malkah Fleisher joins Yishai to talk about the Jewish right to be aggressive in the face of the Jihad – and what it’s like to raise kids in this reality. Then, Rav Mike Feuer on the biblical command to get ready for war and being proud of Jewish strength.

Moshe Herman
Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Jerusalem after making Aliyah in July 2013.
