Israel is in a three-front war: Gaza rocket fire, Jihadist gangs in the streets of mixed cities, and the Narrative War against the Jewish State. Malkah Fleisher joins Yishai to talk about the Jewish right to be aggressive in the face of the Jihad – and what it’s like to raise kids in this reality. Then, Rav Mike Feuer on the biblical command to get ready for war and being proud of Jewish strength.
