Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Force said Thursday night that seven ATGM cells – those who fire the anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) at Israeli vehicles – were eliminated during the day, including two that were neutralized in the late-night hours.

Israel is stepping up the pace of attacks on Gaza, with more than 50 missiles fired at Hamas terrorist positions in northern Gaza just before midnight. Artillery strikes were also continuing, the IDF said.

Two buildings used by the Hamas Cyber Unit in Gaza City were targeted in air strikes earlier in the day, as were the Hamas Interior Ministry and the Hamas Finance Ministry.

According to the military spokesperson, the IDF was hard at work on Thursday in the enclave, targeting major infrastructure, firing missiles to collapse strategic buildings, and carrying out targeted surgical strikes to eliminate the Hamas leadership.

A number of Hamas tank defense units were also eliminated, and terror attack tunnels and hiding tunnels – in close proximity to civilian infrastructure, were attacked as well.

Supporting infrastructure and banks used by Hamas were destroyed as were the homes of terrorist leaders.

At least 100 operatives and terrorist leaders have been killed, according to the IDF.

Thus far, 7,000 combat reservists have been called up for active service and all weekend leaves for combat troops were cancelled.

Another 9,000 reservists were also to be called up after the request was approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and an additional 5,000 Border Guard Police reservists are being called up as well.