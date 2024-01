Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about Yehuda Becher, a young man who sang a song of resurrection and holiness on the way to the Nova Festival where he returned his soul to HaShem. Then, Ben Bresky tells the tale of the mystical Baba Sali. And finally, part 2 of the Sovereignty Conference including Rabbi Tzvika Mor, the father of Eitan who was kidnapped to Gaza, and a panel with Alex Traiman, Eugene Kontorovich, Josh Reinstein, and Marc Zell.