On Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) reported that four Iranian military advisers lost their lives in a Syrian airstrike conducted by Israel.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, ten members of Iranian-backed militias were killed in the Israeli airstrikes on a building in Damascus. The fatalities were five Iranians, including three commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, three Syrians working for Iranian-backed militias, one Iraqi and one Lebanese.

There are confirmed reports about missing individuals, including Syrians and Iranians.

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported on Saturday that Israel killed a senior commander in a branch of the Iranian Quds Force, Ali Muhammad Haderaj, near Tyre in southern Lebanon. Reuters reported that two people were killed in the attack and several were injured, after a UAV fired on the vehicle the Iranians were using.

The IRGC Public Relations Department condemned the “savage and criminal Zionist regime” for its aggression on Damascus, stating that in addition to Syrian casualties, four Iranian military advisers were martyred in the attack by Israeli fighter jets. The incident also resulted in casualties among Syrian civilians in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, where diplomatic missions are located.

According to SANA, the Republic of Abkhazia condemned Israel’s aggression on a residential building in Damascus on Saturday morning.

The Republic of Abkhazia is a partially recognized state in the South Caucasus, on the eastern coast of the Black Sea, at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, population 245,000.

“The Israeli aggression on a residential building near the Abkhaz Embassy in Damascus was contrary to international law and human values,” Abkhazia’s Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said in a statement.

He added that “the lives of diplomats who sincerely do their work are in danger, and such actions destroy the bases of international security and relations, and we categorically condemn them.”

The Abkhaz Minister expressed his country’s support for Syria, offering condolences to the families of the departed.

The targeted building in Damascus which was destroyed in the strike is located in a security zone in the Al-Mazzah neighborhood in Damascus, and belonged to the IRGC. The neighborhood is also inhabited by leaders and commanders of the IRGC, the Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah.

SOHR noted that Israel followed the same strategy used in its recent attack when it assassinated the commander of the IRGC Rida Musawi. The building that was targeted on Saturday was identified after Israel monitored the movements of commanders and spotted the entry of individuals into the building earlier on Saturday morning.