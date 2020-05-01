Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

The Trajectory of Israeli Independence with Caroline Glick, Katie Hopkins & David Horowitz

Three top thinkers join Rabbi Yishai Fleisher to discuss the rise of Israel and the challenges to freedom and nationalism around the world. With author and columnist Caroline Glick. Founder of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, David Horowitz. And UK talk show host and celebrity Katie Hopkins.

Moshe Herman
Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Jerusalem after making Aliyah in July 2013.
