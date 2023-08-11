Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Religion-Zionist party MK Tzvi Sukkot decided to go to Tel Aviv on Thursday to open a dialogue with the anarchists at HaBima square. He’s actually been going there for the past month to dialogue with those willing to talk with him.

He might as well have walked into an insane asylum. No surprises here, but see for yourselves.

ח״כ צבי סוכות בא להידברות בבימה בתל אביב צפו בקבלת הפנים? pic.twitter.com/cHZQLwu7Nh — תמיר שלום (@8bg94uayBqvYfDN) August 10, 2023

You do have to admit, Sukkot’s self-control is astounding, especially with the woman blowing the whistle into his ear.

Protesters also attacked Sukkot’s parliamentary aide, hitting her twice with a bicycle, and then when she was crying, encircling her and calling her a Yudon-Nazi.

במהלך נסיון השיח אתמול דרס אחד מאנשי השמאל את היועצת שלי חנה באופניים פעמיים (הגישה תלונה)

לצערי לא ראיתי שזה קרה וחנה עמדה בצד ובכתה.

זה לא הספיק להם, כשראו אותה בוכה הם נצמדו וצרחו במקהלה מטווח אפס “יודונאצית” כשהיא ממשיכה לבכות ומרגישה מאויימת.

חנה לא עשתה רע לאף אדם מעולם. pic.twitter.com/qynpXhdCe9 — צבי סוכות (@tzvisuccot) August 11, 2023

The most obvious lesson here is: Don’t feed the animals.