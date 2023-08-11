Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
New MK Zvi Sukkot outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022.

Religion-Zionist party MK Tzvi Sukkot decided to go to Tel Aviv on Thursday to open a dialogue with the anarchists at HaBima square. He’s actually been going there for the past month to dialogue with those willing to talk with him.

He might as well have walked into an insane asylum. No surprises here, but see for yourselves.

You do have to admit, Sukkot’s self-control is astounding, especially with the woman blowing the whistle into his ear.

Protesters also attacked Sukkot’s parliamentary aide, hitting her twice with a bicycle, and then when she was crying, encircling her and calling her a Yudon-Nazi.

The most obvious lesson here is: Don’t feed the animals.

