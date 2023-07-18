Photo Credit: Elchanan Groner / Twitter screenshot

Hilltop youth from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria won a bonanza on Tuesday. Recalcitrant IDF reservists who have announced their refusal to serve as a protest against the government’s judicial reform demonstrated their defiance by hanging up their shoes on a line strung across the square in front of the Tel Aviv City Hall.

The hilltop youth thanked the anarchist reservists for the equipment, saying they will put the work shoes to good use, herding sheep in the hills and farms in Judea and Samaria. Nothing goes to waste!

Advertisement


Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHerzog Arrives in US, Immediately Meets with Biden at White House
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR