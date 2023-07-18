Photo Credit: Elchanan Groner / Twitter screenshot

Hilltop youth from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria won a bonanza on Tuesday. Recalcitrant IDF reservists who have announced their refusal to serve as a protest against the government’s judicial reform demonstrated their defiance by hanging up their shoes on a line strung across the square in front of the Tel Aviv City Hall.

The hilltop youth thanked the anarchist reservists for the equipment, saying they will put the work shoes to good use, herding sheep in the hills and farms in Judea and Samaria. Nothing goes to waste!

ענקקקקק!!! נערי גבעות הגיעו לאסוף את הנעליים הצבאיות שהשאירו מילואימניקים סרבנים. שיהיו לחבר'ה נעלי עבודה טובות לרעיית הצאן בגבעות והחוות ביהודה ושומרון pic.twitter.com/Bu12ZQ6hKc — אלחנן גרונר (@elchangr) July 18, 2023

