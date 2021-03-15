Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

Israel’s world-renown Shalvah musical group joined with United Arab Emirates musicians, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra and Emirati Singer Tariq Al Menhali in an online event performing Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Israeli Shalvah not-for-profit organization that helps individuals with disabilities. The piece was performed in English, Hebrew and Arabic.

UAE Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Yousef Al Otaiba, was the Guest of Honor at the event, and said it was a “great honor” to mark 31 years since Shalva was founded. Otaiba is also one of the architects of the Abraham Accords; he is joining officials in the UAE and Bahrain to promote programs based on the Shalva model to help children with disabilities.