University students Madeline and Benjamin bring all their biggest questions on Judaism to the table, ranging from topics like Messiah and sin to feminism and family, to Rabbi Manis Friedman.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReport: IAF Struck Syrian Radar Station in South
Next articlePre-Holocaust Menorah to be Featured at Turkish Consulate Hanukah Party in New York
Video of the Day
Every day we try to bring you an interesting video of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a video you'd like to submit, send the YouTube URL to us with this submission form.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR