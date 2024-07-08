Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90
Israeli firefighters and civilians try to extinguish a fire which broke out touched off by missiles and drones fired from Lebanon, at the Ein Keshatot National Heritage Site in Moshav Natur and Moshav Aniam , Golan Heights on July 4, 2024.

Hezbollah rocket, missile and drone attacks on northern Israel have devastated the landscape along the border with Lebanon.

Fires started by falling shrapnel from Iron Dome interceptions, plus rockets, missiles and explosive drones landing in areas from one end of the border to the other, have taken their toll on the lush greenery usually to be found in northern Israel.

Since October 8, Lebanon’s Iranian-backed terrorist army has launched 6,700 rockets at Israeli communities in the north.

As a result of the fires ignited by those projectiles, 177,000 dunams (43,738 acres) of land have been burnt black.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

