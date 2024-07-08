Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

Hezbollah rocket, missile and drone attacks on northern Israel have devastated the landscape along the border with Lebanon.

Fires started by falling shrapnel from Iron Dome interceptions, plus rockets, missiles and explosive drones landing in areas from one end of the border to the other, have taken their toll on the lush greenery usually to be found in northern Israel.

Since October 8, Lebanon’s Iranian-backed terrorist army has launched 6,700 rockets at Israeli communities in the north.

As a result of the fires ignited by those projectiles, 177,000 dunams (43,738 acres) of land have been burnt black.

