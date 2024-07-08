Photo Credit: Hezbollah, via Resistance News Network

The Israel Defense Forces have eliminated more than half of the commanders of Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist army, since the start of the Iron Swords War, which Hezbollah joined on October 8, 2023.

“It is becoming evermore clear that Hezbollah only responds to force,” “A hostage deal [with Hamas] does not bind us in the north unless Hezbollah reaches an agreement,” he said.

“Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorists have lost 450 terrorists,” Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer noted Monday afternoon at a briefing. “Fifteen brigade commanders and above eliminated, including three divisional commanders.

“More than fifty percent of Hezbollah’s commanders in southern Lebanon have been eliminated. Hezbollah’s capabilities are being eroded.”

On Sunday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told IDF soldiers in northern Israel that Israeli forces will fight Hezbollah regardless of whether or not Israel reaches a hostage release deal with Iran’s Gaza proxy, Hamas.

“Even if we reach agreement for a hostage deal, and I very much hope that we will be able to achieve it – it does not bind us on what happens here, unless Hezbollah reaches a framework or agreement,” Gallant said.

“We aren’t looking for it but we are ready for anything. If they come to attack us, or if they try to harm us, or if they don’t allow us to return our citizens safely to their homes, we will act.”

