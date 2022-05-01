Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Almog / public domain
Entrance to Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu, July 27, 2010

Three live pipe bombs were discovered this weekend at Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu, in the Sharon region, according to Actualic.

All three of the bombs were primed for explosion.

Police who received the report of “suspicious objects” that were found in an open area of the kibbutz immediately sent the bomb squad to investigate.

Upon their arrival, sappers began neutralizing the explosives. Kfar Saba police officers also searched the surrounding area to rule out the possibility of additional explosives.

The incident is under investigation.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
