Photo Credit: Sara Yahimovich/TPS

Seven young Gazans have drowned in an attempt to reach Greece from Turkey in a refugee boat.

The incident, which took place on Monday, occurred after the refugees had left Gaza and headed to Europe by boat in search of a better life, according to the Abu Ali Express website.

Four of the seven Gazans who drowned were members of the Al-Sha’er family. All seven were male.