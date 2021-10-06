Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

This coming Shabbat will be the eighth anniversary (hilula) of the passing of former Israeli Sephardic Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, zt”l.

One of the greatest Torah sages of the modern era, the 93-year-old rabbi was the longtime spiritual leader of the hareidi-religious Sephardic Shas party, and an author of some 50 religious tomes.

Jerusalem was paralyzed on the day of his funeral – the largest funeral in the history of the State of Israel — which saw a turnout of nearly one million mourners from across the country and around the world. The entrance to the city from the main highway, Route 1, was shut down. More than 200 people were treated for various injuries and fainting.

Shas party leader and Knesset member Arye Deri reminded the Israeli parliament of the upcoming date, and asked people to please light a candle in the rabbi’s memory.

Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, zt”l was laid to rest on October 7, 2013, next to his wife Margalit at the Sanhedria cemetery in Jerusalem. He is survived by ten of his eleven children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.