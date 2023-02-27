Photo Credit: Shlomi Wishli / Pikiwiki Israel via Wikimedia

Israel Police tracked down and arrested a 17-year-old Arab teen in northern Israel on Monday afternoon after he posted his intent to attack Jews living in Kibbutz Nir David.

The wannabe terrorist had uploaded a video to social media – seen by a Be’er Sheva resident — threatening to “slaughter” Jews visiting the popular Asi Stream at Kibbutz Nir David, Ynet reported. He also praised the terrorist who murdered two Jewish brothers the day before in Huwara.

The teen was captured by police who tracked him down on the kibbutz property, using a helicopter.

A resident of the Israeli Arab town of Taibe, the teen denied having uploaded the video.

But although he did not have his phone with him at the time of his arrest, police said they discovered the phone in nearby bushes.

The wannabe terrorist was taken to a local police station for questioning.