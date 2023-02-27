Photo Credit: Shlomi Wishli / Pikiwiki Israel via Wikimedia
Kibbutz Nir David

Israel Police tracked down and arrested a 17-year-old Arab teen in northern Israel on Monday afternoon after he posted his intent to attack Jews living in Kibbutz Nir David.

The wannabe terrorist had uploaded a video to social media – seen by a Be’er Sheva resident — threatening to “slaughter” Jews visiting the popular Asi Stream at Kibbutz Nir David, Ynet reported. He also praised the terrorist who murdered two Jewish brothers the day before in Huwara.

The teen was captured by police who tracked him down on the kibbutz property, using a helicopter.

A resident of the Israeli Arab town of Taibe, the teen denied having uploaded the video.

But although he did not have his phone with him at the time of his arrest, police said they discovered the phone in nearby bushes.

The wannabe terrorist was taken to a local police station for questioning.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

