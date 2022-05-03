Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / TPS
An Israeli bus attacked by stone-throwing Arab terrorists while traveling through Samaria. The windshield was shattered. (2020)

As the State of Israel was marking the start of Memorial Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terror, Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists continued their attempts to murder Israeli Jews.

An Israeli bus came under a hail of rocks while traveling near the town of Beit Ummar along the Gush Etzion-Hebron segment of Highway 60 in Judea.

Miraculously, no one was physically injured in the attack, according to Hatzalah Without Borders in Judea and Samaria. There was no information on damage to the bus.

Terrorists also attacked Israeli vehicles traveling the road north of Beit Ha’Arava, near the junction with Jerico in the northern area of the Dead Sea, close to the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 90.

As a result of the stones hurled by the attackers, several vehicles were damaged, according to the 0404 news site.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
