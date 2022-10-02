Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

A 23-year-old Palestinian Authority woman stabbed an Israeli prison guard with scissors on Sunday during a visit with an administrative inmate.

The suspected terrorist attack took place at the Nafha Prison in the city of Ashkelon.

The attacker allegedly yelled that she was attacking the guard “for the sake of Palestine and her brother.”

The female guard at the facility sustained mild wounds, according to Ynet, quoting a statement from the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

“As soon as the attack was carried out, the guard and another officer gained control over the civilian in a professional and determined manner and thwarted the complete execution of her intention to harm the staff,” IPS said.