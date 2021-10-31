Photo Credit: Pixabay / Daledbet

Thanksgiving in Israel – for those who mark the day – is going to be more expensive this year.

The Agriculture Ministry announced Sunday that turkeys at Kibbutz Ma’ayan Tzvi in northern Israel have been found to be infected with avian flu.

Five thousand turkeys and their coop were isolated, and all nearby farms are being tested for the flu as well. The Agriculture Ministry said it will treat the affected turkey operation.

Avian flu was also identified in a separate turkey farm earlier this month. The farm has 42,000 turkeys, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The avian flu has been detected in Israel almost every year since 2006.