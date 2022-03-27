Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Terrorist victim Hila Avisrour was released from Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva on Sunday, the hospital announced.

4 Israelis Dead, 2 Wounded After Ram-and-Stab Terror Attack in Be’er Sheva

Avisrour is one of two victims who survived last week’s deadly ram-and-stabbing attack in the city by a Bedouin Islamic State supporter from the nearby town of Hura.

Four people were killed in the attack, including a Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi.

The terrorist, 34-year-old Muhammad Aleb Ahmad Abu Alkyan, subsequently died of his wounds. He was arrested in June 2015 on charges of membership in a terrorist organization, and subsequently convicted, serving three years in prison for supporting and promoting ISIS at the school in which he taught.

In addition to his conviction for having used his position as an educator to spread ISIS propaganda among the students and teachers, Alkyan was found guilty of establishing his own terrorist cell in southern Israel, and having acted as a “spiritual teacher” in passing on ISIS teachings and recruiting other supporters.

He was given a lenient sentence, the judge said, because of the “deep remorse” he expressed at the time.

The second surviving terror victim remains in the hospital for the time being, but her condition has improved enough for her to be moved from the intensive care unit to a regular medical unit.