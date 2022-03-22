Photo Credit: TPS

Four people have died and a fifth is reported to be in very serious condition after an Arab terrorist rammed his car into one victim and then exited with a knife to stab four others outside the BIG shopping center on Hebron Road in Be’er Sheva.

The Arab terrorist first stabbed a woman, then returned to his vehicle and ran over a man riding a bike before exiting the vehicle to stab others before being shot by a bus driver and a second civilian.

תיעוד הפיגוע בבאר שבע: המחבל מסתובב עם סכין ונורה pic.twitter.com/216CekbNiA — mako (@mako_feed) March 22, 2022

There are conflicting reports about the number of dead and wounded victims.

According to Dr. Dan Shvarzfochs, deputy director of Soroka Medical Center and head of its emergency department, five victims reached the hospital. Of those, three succumbed to their wounds shortly after arrival, including a 60-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman.

Be’er Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich asked residents to stay away from the area in a swiftly-written Facebook post. “Dear residents, according to the suspicion of a terrorist attack in the area of the “Building” shopping complex (Yitzhak Nafha Street),” Danilovich wrote. “I ask not to arrive at the place, prevent crowds and allow the security and rescue forces to do their job. We will continue to update.”

Hebrew-language news reports subsequently identified the killer as 34-year-old Muhammad Aleb Ahmad Abu Alkyan, a Bedouin Israeli resident of the nearby town of Hura who was detained for questioning in June 2015 and subsequently served prison time for supporting and promoting ISIS at the school in which he taught.

Bedouin Teacher Sentenced for Planning to Join ISIS

Alkyan was sentenced in January 2016 to four years in prison after he was found guilty of having used his position as an educator to spread ISIS propaganda among the students and teachers.

He was also convicted of establishing his own terrorist cell in southern Israel, and having acted as a “spiritual teacher” in passing on ISIS teachings and recruiting other supporters.

The town, located along Highway 31 about 15 minutes from Arad, has become a hotbed of ISIS supporters.

Bedouin Terrorist Who Attacked Be’er Sheva Had ISIS Ideology

In October 2015, an ISIS-supporting terrorist described by Bedouin leaders in Hura as a “quiet young man” attacked soldiers, police and civilians at the Central Bus Station in Be’er Sheva.

Concerns there might have been an accomplice were later discounted.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai traveled to the scene, joined by members of the Shin Bet intelligence service, while Prime Minister Naftali Bennett consulted with Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev to discuss the attack.