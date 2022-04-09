Photo Credit: pixabay/modified

B’nai B’rith International and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, in partnership with UNESCO, have published a guide on how to assess and combat online anti-Semitism.

B’nai B’rith International said on Thursday that “as the online space becomes increasingly important in the fight against anti-Semitism, the guide “aims to build capacity among civil society to tackle this rapidly growing threat.”

“Recognizing the enormous capacity for positive action that the digital space offers, this practical and action-oriented resource aims to consolidate knowledge and provide a wide range of policy and community avenues for action,” added the Jewish group.

The guide provides an assessment of the “scope and scale” of online anti-Semitism; a summary of existing policies to counteract the threat on international and national levels across Europe; and recommendations for “civil society engagement with governments, platforms and wider communities to address this challenge.”

It ends with a section that focuses on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

“We hope that this guide can serve as an easily adaptable reference point to address the needs of all vulnerable communities on the receiving end of online harm,” said the institute.