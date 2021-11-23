Photo Credit: Courtesy
Inna Vernikow

A win is a win.

But when you are a Republican running for office in Democrat-filled New York City, you are a female running for a position that is dominated by men and you are in your first campaign expected to end in a razor close-finish but wind up winning by more than 25 percent of the vote, it’s more than simply a win.

Advertisement

Divorce and immigration attorney Inna Vernikov, 37, defeated special-education teacher Steve Saperstein to secure the City Council seat in the 48th District, which covers areas of South Brooklyn, by garnering 12,082 votes to 6,821 or about 64 percent to 36 percent. The seat was vacated by former councilman Chaim Deutsch after his conviction for tax fraud. Vernikov said she was not surprised to win by a large margin but surprised at how large it was.

“I actually didn’t think it was going to be a close race,” Vernikov told JNS by phone. “I’ve been on the ground for over a year. The feeling on the ground whether it would be Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay or Midwood was the same. People were angry with what the Democrats are doing to this country. People were ready for a change. They believed I was that change.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMayor Moshe Lion Officially Opens Jerusalem’s Renovated Sacher Park
Next articleUK PM Johnson Affirms Hamas Terror Designation: ‘Vindicated by Attack’
Alan Zeitlin
Alan has written for many papers, including The Jewish Week, The Journal News, The New York Post, Tablet and others.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...