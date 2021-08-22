Photo Credit: Consulate General of Israel, New York

The appointments of two new diplomats were confirmed on Sunday by the government cabinet.

Hayek Amir has become the Ambassador of Israel to the United Arab Emirates and Asaf Zamir has been appointed as Israel’s new Consul General in New York.

Advertisement



Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said following the confirmation that he is “confident they will represent Israel with pride, and all of Israel will be proud of them.”

Former Israeli Consul-General in New York Danny Dayan was also appointed to a new post: Dayan has become the new chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem.

Dayan called the new post “a mission” and pledged to keep researching and teaching about the Holocaust.