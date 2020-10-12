Photo Credit: Pixabay

Cellcom Israel Ltd. has announced the appointment of Ilan Sigal as the Company’s Vice President of business development, and as CEO of Golan Telecom (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company).

Sigal’s appointment will take effect on February 1, 2021.

The new Golan CEO has served as Vice President marketing of Pelephone Communications Ltd., VP marketing and business development of Yes – D.B.S Satellite Services (1998) Ltd., and at Bezeq International Ltd. since January 2019. In 2016 he was VP marketing of Pelephone communications Ltd.

From 2010 to 2016 he served as a marketing division manager of Bezeq, the Israeli Telecommunications Company Ltd. for the private and SOHO sectors, and from 2007 to 2010 he served as Bezeq’s internet marketing department manager for the private sector. From 2004 to 2007 he served as a marketing department manager of Internet Gold-Golden Lines ltd. for the private sector.

Sigal holds an MBA from the Ono Academic College and a BA with a major in communications and management, from the College of Management.