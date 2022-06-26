Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

Israeli teachers are set to return to their classroom as union chief Yaffa Ben-David prepares to meet on Monday with officials at the Finance Ministry.

Talks between the two sides significantly advanced Sunday evening, Ben-David told reporters after meeting with Kobi Bar-Nathan, the ministry’s director of salary and employment agreements.

Advertisement



“The Finance Ministry has finally made a concrete offer (to raise salaries),” Ben-David said, although she cautioned that “significant” disagreements remain.

“We decided to meet again tomorrow and try to bridge the gaps,” she added.

With only one week left to go in the current school year, parents and students alike were uncertain they would see their graduation ceremonies, with teachers in and out of the classrooms.

The intermittent strikes created total chaos in the education system, underscoring the importance of resolving the dispute as soon as possible.