Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

In accordance with routine practice on the eve of Israel’s national holidays, the crossing between the Jewish State and the Palestinian Authority and Gaza will be closed Wednesday and Thursday this week.

نحيي اليوم ذكرى أكثر من 24 ألف شهيد من جنود ومدنيين قتلوا في الحروب والعمليات الإرهباية. هذه الأرواح الطاهرة سقطت من أجل إقامة دولة إسرائيل وبقائها. كان هؤلاء خير أبنائنا وبناتنا وسنواصل حماية وبناء دولتنا الزاهرة والقوية احتراما وتخليدا لتضحيتهم ولتراثهم. طيب الله ثراهم. pic.twitter.com/DapGxassTt — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) May 3, 2022

Advertisement



“We commemorate more than 24,000 martyrs, soldiers and civilians, who were killed in wars and terrorist operations,” the prime minister’s Arabic-language spokesperson Ofir Gendelman wrote in a tweet on the eve of Israel’s Memorial day for the Fall of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terror.

“These pure souls fell in service of the establishment and survival of the State of Israel. These were the best of our sons and daughters, and we will continue to protect and build our prosperous and strong state out of respect and in honor of their sacrifice and heritage. Good God bless them,” Gendelman wrote.

The crossings will close due to the start Tuesday night of Israeli Memorial Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terror, and the country’s 74th Independence Day which follows immediately after, starting Wednesday night.

As usual, passage will be facilitated for individual special humanitarian cases and medical emergencies, arranged with the IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).