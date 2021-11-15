Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90
Israel’s Defense Ministry has scheduled a large drill for Tuesday in Jerusalem to test the country’s response to terrorism using a “dirty bomb” – a radiological weapon.

The event is closed to the public and to the media.

The drill, led by the Defense Ministry and Israel Police, is to be held at the city’s Teddy Stadium and adjacent Pais Arena.

The Defense Ministry stressed that the exercise was planned in advance and is not connected to any specific scenarios.

Other planned participants include IDF personnel, Fire and Rescue Services, Magen David Adom emergency medical response personnel, the Health Ministry, Environmental Protection Ministry and the Jerusalem municipality.

